Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of INN stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $487.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

