Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 6.09% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period.

Shares of KSTR stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

