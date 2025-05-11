Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF by 312.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter.

IEDI stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

