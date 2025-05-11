Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMAY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

BMAY opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $121.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

