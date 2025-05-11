Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 744.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

