Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.88 Million Stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.29% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCO. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,223,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,075,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,096,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BTCO stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.