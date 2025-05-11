Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.10% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBNK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

