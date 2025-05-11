Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.96 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 801.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $357.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $130.43.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.