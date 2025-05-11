Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.96 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 801.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $357.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $130.43.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.