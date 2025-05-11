Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,038,000. CHB Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,841,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $122.55. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.