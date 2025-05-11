Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 235,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $2,348,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,756,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,464,000 after purchasing an additional 225,585 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

