Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 24,053 Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,359,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,227,000 after purchasing an additional 237,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,442,000 after buying an additional 448,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,011,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 625,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 213,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSUS stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $84.76.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

