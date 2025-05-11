Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,624,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $100.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.12. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $109.93.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

