Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 12,978 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TILE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,936,000 after buying an additional 246,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,992,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 218,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 676,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 139,150 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interface by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 608,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 154,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,132.65. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Interface Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TILE stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

