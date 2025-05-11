Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 22,637 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $55.71 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

