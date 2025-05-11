Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 81,401 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,401 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $53.16.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

