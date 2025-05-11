Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 8,719 Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 135,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MFUS opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $52.94.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.