Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $1.92 Million Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 82,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Curbline Properties by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

CURB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Shares of CURB stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

