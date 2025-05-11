Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,349 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.22% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1665 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.