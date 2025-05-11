TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 2.7 %

TIXT opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $647.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 257,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 6,052,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after buying an additional 2,578,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.