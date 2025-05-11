The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Analysts

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Sunday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,030,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

IPG opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

