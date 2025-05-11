The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of RealReal worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $3,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in RealReal by 513.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 78,301 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

RealReal Stock Down 30.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $5.05 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $571.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,807.30. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,153 over the last three months. 9.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

