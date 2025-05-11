The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,986,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 258,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 73,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 160,225 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 528.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

