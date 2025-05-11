Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

NYSE TR opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.52 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Stories

