Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 1,339 Shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 113.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Net Lease Office Properties were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 42.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE NLOP opened at $30.27 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

