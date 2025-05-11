Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,240 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PubMatic by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 269,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PubMatic by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 163,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PubMatic by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 145,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,304 shares in the company, valued at $295,258.56. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $115,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,602.55. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,019 shares of company stock worth $871,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

