Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 214,979 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Price Performance

Safehold stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.86.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Safehold’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAFE

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.