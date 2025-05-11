Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,802 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 509.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 178.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FC stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

