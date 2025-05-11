Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,151 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 483.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACEL. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,092.25. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,750. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $686,500. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACEL opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

