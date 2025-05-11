Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 7,135 Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) by 101,928.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BW LPG were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWLP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BW LPG by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in BW LPG by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,208,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 404,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,546,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 86,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BW LPG by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 660,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:BWLP opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BW LPG Limited has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

