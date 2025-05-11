Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.86.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.40 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&T Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $49,101.75. This represents a 156.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.