Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 8,020.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAC stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $146.62 and a twelve month high of $224.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.45 and a 200 day moving average of $188.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.41). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $541.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

