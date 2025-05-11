Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Position in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) by 753.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Battery Technology were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAT. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Battery Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Battery Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Battery Technology stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -2.44.

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330 billion during the quarter.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

