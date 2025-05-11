Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $73,000 Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,411,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Citigroup upgraded National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

