Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $76,000 Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 2,045.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $7.11 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

