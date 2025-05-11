Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 55.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 283,879 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of PFS opened at $17.13 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

