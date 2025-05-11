Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,574,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $245.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.15.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

