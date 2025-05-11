Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $82,000 Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 239.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 327.27%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

