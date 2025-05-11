Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,415,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $385,268,000 after acquiring an additional 337,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 34,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,849,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,061,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,411,000 after purchasing an additional 926,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6142 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

