Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $74,000 in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.43 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
