Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,408 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $282,289.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 930,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,084. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $67,379.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,658.14. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,198 shares of company stock worth $748,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

