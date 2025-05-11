Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,913 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vericel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.62 and a beta of 1.31. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $1,040,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,229.06. The trade was a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

