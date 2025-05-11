Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,425 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth about $220,326,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,836,000 after buying an additional 64,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,351,000 after buying an additional 177,534 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Deluxe by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 49,104 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 3,926 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $64,582.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,398.95. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Deluxe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

