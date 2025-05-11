Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,691 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 104.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,585,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,451,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AL. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

