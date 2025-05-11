Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,918 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 195.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

LOB stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $308,551.68. This trade represents a 72.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.