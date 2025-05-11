Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 6,688 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. CTO Realty Growth had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -370.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.