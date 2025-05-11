Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 693 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG stock opened at $190.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $183.25. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $390.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.46%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

