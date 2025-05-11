Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 799 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,868,000 after acquiring an additional 958,418 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Privia Health Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 210,354 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 240.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $80,371.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,469.23. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,484 shares of company stock valued at $799,163. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 250.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.