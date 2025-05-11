Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSQ. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 57.10% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Townsquare Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

