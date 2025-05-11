Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Trade Desk Stock Up 18.6 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $95.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

