Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 9,180 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 227,428 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 188,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 175,019 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNDA stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,180 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VNDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

